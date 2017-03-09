Frenchman accused of Morocco terror ties to remain jailed
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Frenchman arrested in anti-terrorism raids, dismissing his claims that he signed a confession in Arabic that he could neither read nor understand.
The court cut 37-year-old Thomas Gallay's sentence to four years, from six, for giving a total of 70 euros ($74) to two Moroccan members of a terror cell.
Gallay's lawyer called the decision Wednesday shameful and said the Frenchman was starting a hunger strike after the verdict.
The case has drawn criticism from rights groups and France's former justice minister, who say his confession, trial and conviction were unfair.
Gallay, an IT engineer, had only just moved to Morocco to work remotely for his French employer when he was arrested in February 2016.
