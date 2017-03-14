Forces loyal to Libyan general retake oil installations
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 14, 2017
BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan military spokesman says hundreds of forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter have seized major oil facilities at Ras Lanuf and al-Sidra from Islamist-allied militias.
Faisal al-Zwei, the spokesman for the 101st Brigade, told The Associated Press that the assault started early Tuesday and that the fighting is still ongoing. He said that some 1,300 forces loyal to Hifter are taking part in the battle.
The militias occupied the terminals on March 3. They are comprised of Islamic militants and former rebels who were recently defeated by Hifter's forces in Benghazi, Libya' second largest city. They were joined by militiamen from the western city of Misrata.
Hifter is allied with Libya's parliament, based in the east, and is at odds with a U.N.-backed government in the capital, Tripoli.
