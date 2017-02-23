Extremists attack Niger military patrol, kill 15 soldiers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 23, 2017
NIAMEY, Niger — A spokesman for Niger's military says at least 15 soldiers have been killed in an attack by Islamic extremists on a patrol near the country's border with Mali.
Colonel Abdoul Aziz Toure said Thursday that the attack near the village of Interzawane in the Tillaberi region on Wednesday also wounded 19 other soldiers. He says the military is pursuing the attackers.
The attack follows an agreement earlier this month among the presidents of five countries in Africa's vast Sahel region, including Niger, to set up a joint counterterrorism force.
The countries in the regional G5 group - Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad - have been targeted in many high-profile attacks by numerous extremist groups, including Boko Haram and others that have been linked to al-Qaida.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Hodges affirms commitment to boost US presence in Europe
Pentagon outlines civilian jobs exempt from Trump hiring freeze
Guantanamo detainee tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault
Syria's rebel groups descend into more infighting
Search continues for lost US skier in Japan
Soldiers master tough job of preparing landing zones in airborne ops