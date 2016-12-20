Ex-Guinea military leader sought in massacre arrested

DAKAR, Senegal — Authorities in Senegal have arrested a former Guinean military leader long sought in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people.



Aboubacar Sidiki "Toumba" Diakite was the head of the presidential guard at the time. A Guinean investigative commission has said he was to blame for the violence.



Ibrahima Beavogui, spokesman for Guinea's justice ministry, confirmed Tuesday that Diakite had been arrested and was expected to face trial back home in Conakry.



Several months after the stadium massacre, Diakite tried to assassinate coup leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara by shooting him in the head.



Diakite then went into hiding, though he once told Radio France Internationale that he shot Camara because the junta leader tried to blame him for the massacre.

