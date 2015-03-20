Ex-Guinea military head extradited over stadium massacre

DAKAR, Senegal -- A former Guinean military leader arrested in Senegal in connection with a 2009 stadium massacre that killed more than 150 people has been extradited back home, his lawyer said Monday.

Abubakar "Toumba" Diakite, who was arrested in December, left Dakar on Sunday night, lawyer Baba Diop said. Diop criticized the move, saying a judgment was still pending on an appeal filed in January against the extradition.

Diakite was the head of the presidential guard at the time of the September 2009 massacre against demonstrators. An investigative commission later determined he was to blame for ordering the violence, which also included at least 109 victims of sexual assault.

An Interpol notice was issued for him five years ago.

"Provisions are being made to ensure his security," said Guinea's government spokesman, Albert Damantang Camara, who confirmed Diakite's arrival.

Justice Ministry spokesman Ibrahima Beavogui said Guinea asked Senegalese authorities for the extradition "so that we could get to the truth in this matter."

Diakite went into hiding later in 2009 after trying to assassinate coup leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara by shooting him in the head. He emerged briefly at one point to tell Radio France Internationale that he had shot Camara because the junta leader tried to blame him for the massacre.

Diakite had been living in Senegal under a fake name.



Diallo reported from Conakry, Guinea.