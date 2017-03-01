Ethiopian schools linked to Turkish cleric are sold
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 1, 2017
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A network of schools in Ethiopia linked to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of masterminding a failed coup attempt last year, is changing ownership.
The sale of the Nejashi Ethio-Turkish International Schools follows pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is urging countries that host institutions inspired by Gulen to close or take them over.
Cecil Aydin, a coordinator at the schools in Ethiopia, this week described the sale of the school network to a group of German educators as a "business decision."
Aydin did not identify the new owners. The German embassy has not commented.
Ethiopia previously said the schools would be handed over to a foundation backed by the Turkish government.
