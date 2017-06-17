Eritrea says Qatar has not explained 'hasty' withdrawal

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Eritrea's government says Qatar has not yet explained why it withdrew 450 peacekeeping troops from the East African nation's contested border area with Djibouti.

Djibouti has accused Eritrean troops of occupying the Dumeira mountain area shortly after Qatar's peacekeepers left earlier this week. Qatar, which is caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab nations, had mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.

In a statement sent Saturday to The Associated Press, Eritrea's information ministry says Eritrea has not received any explanation from Qatar on its "hasty" withdrawal, which it said occurred "against the backdrop of a turbulent climate."

Eritrea's top diplomat to the African Union, Araia Desta, says the country has not cut ties with Qatar.

Eritrea has said it wants no confrontation with Djibouti.

