Egypt welcomes lifting of US sanctions on Sudan

CAIRO -- Egypt has welcomed a U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Sudan despite Cairo's tense ties with Khartoum over a border dispute.

Egypt's endorsement of the U.S. move came in a Saturday statement by its foreign ministry.

The Trump administration earlier this week lifted the decades-long sanctions, arguing that Sudan is making progress in areas of concern, including improving humanitarian access.

Sudan remains designated by Washington as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Sudan has previously accused Egypt of opposing the lifting of U.N. sanctions on Sudan over the conflict in its western Darfur region. Cairo denies the charge.

Besides the border dispute, Egypt and Sudan are at odds over Khartoum's perceived support for the construction of a massive Nile dam in Ethiopia that Cairo fears will reduce its vital water share.