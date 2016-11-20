Egypt to try nearly 300 over attacks, assassination plot

CAIRO — Egypt's state news agency says nearly 300 suspects linked to the Islamic State group have been referred to a military tribunal over attacks and an alleged plot to assassinate President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

MENA reported Sunday that the 292 suspects are accused of taking part in terror attacks and of plotting to kill both el-Sissi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

An IS affiliate in the northern Sinai Peninsula has carried out scores of attacks in recent years, mainly targeting security forces. The insurgents stepped up their attacks in 2013 when el-Sissi, who was then the army chief, led the overthrow of Egypt's first freely elected president, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi.