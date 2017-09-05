Egypt to host war games with US after 8-year hiatus

CAIRO — Egypt's military says it will host war games with U.S. troops later this month for the first time in eight years.

Col. Tamer el-Rifai, a military spokesman, said Tuesday that the 10-day military exercises, known as "Bright Star," would begin September 10.

The bi-annual exercises date back to 1981, but the Obama administration postponed them in 2011, following the uprising that toppled longtime President Hosni Mubarak, and scrapped them in 2013, after Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of protesters while breaking up a mass sit-in.

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Egypt as a key ally against terrorism, but last month the United States cut or delayed some $300 million in military and economic aid over human rights concerns.