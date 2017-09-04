Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 4, 2017
CAIRO — Russian media say Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations.
The reports Monday came after Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where they were attending a summit.
The nuclear plant will be built in Dabaa, about 80 miles northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.
Egypt's presidency says el-Sissi has invited Putin to Egypt to mark the start of construction.
In 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with Russia to build a four-reactor power plant. It will receive a $25 billion Russian loan to cover 85 percent of the plant, with a capacity of 4,800 MW.
