Dozens of Boko Haram fighters attack northeast Nigeria town
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 7, 2017
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Residents of a Nigerian town say dozens of fighters for the Boko Haram militant group attacked the outskirts of Maiduguri as Muslims were breaking their Ramadan fast. People reported deafening gunfire and explosions late Wednesday around the time families gathered to eat.
Nigerian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Sani Usman has sent out a text message urging people not to panic and saying the situation was under control.
Witnesses in Maiduguri said dozens of people began arriving in town after fleeing attacks on their nearby villages.
Boko Haram is linked to the Islamic State group and began its insurgency in Maiduguri before expanding attacks to the neighboring nations of Cameroon, Chad and Niger. But residents of Maiduguri said the latest attack was the first major assault in quite some time.
