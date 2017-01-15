Congo warns of armed ex-M23 rebels crossing border
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 15, 2017
KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo's government says 250 armed members of a former rebel group have crossed from Uganda into Congo.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende said Sunday the government was surprised by the incursion of two columns of the ex-M23 rebels entered Congo's North Kivu province.North Kivu governor Julien Paluku warned that the former M23 members carried guns and ammunition and could attack.
M23 operated in eastern Congo from 2012 until it was repulsed by U.N. forces and Congo's army. Many rebels fled to Rwanda and Uganda before a 2013 peace agreement.
Uganda and Congo agreed last year to share intelligence to combat rebel groups active along the countries' border.
Eastern Congo has been plagued by a myriad of armed rebels since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WWII, dies
Pentagon unveils Perdix micro-drone swarm
Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday
Inmates' uncertainty growing as Guantanamo prison reaches 15th anniversary
Trump still hasn't named a leader for VA, but it's not for lack of trying
‘Super cool’ experience awaits Sigonella students marching in inaugural parade