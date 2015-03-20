Congo grenade blast kills 2, injures dozens of peacekeepers
By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and SALEH MWANAMILONGO | Associated Press | Published: November 8, 2016
GOMA, Congo — A grenade detonated where a group of Indian peacekeepers were exercising on Tuesday morning in eastern Congo, killing at least two people and sparking an angry demonstration that was dispersed by tear gas, officials and witnesses said.
One peacekeeper and one 8-year-old child were killed in the blast on the outskirts of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, said provincial governor Julien Paluku. The injured included 31 peacekeepers and three civilians, he said.
Officials are working to determine where the grenade came from and how it exploded. "The staff is very busy gathering information about this incident," said Sylvestre Kilolo, a spokesman for Congo's U.N. mission.
Various rebel groups are active in Congo's northeast, though most recent violence has occurred in the Beni region north of Goma.
Congolese security forces used tear gas to disperse angry residents who said the blast was the result of peacekeepers' carelessness. The demonstrators spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety.
