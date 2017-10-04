Bomb kills 3 in court in west Libyan city; Islamic State claims attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2017
BENGHAZI, Libya -- A Libyan health official says at least three people have been killed in a bomb explosion at a court house complex in the western city of Misrata. Libya's Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The city's hospital says on its Facebook page that at least 35 people were wounded in the blast on Wednesday.
Akram Qalawan, hospital spokesman, says the casualties are mostly civilians and security personnel working at the complex. He fears the death toll might rise further.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing in an online statement.
Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is currently split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.
