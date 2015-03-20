Boko Haram splinter group leader charged with murder
By BASHIR ADIGUN | Associated Press | Published: March 14, 2017
ABUJA, Nigeria — A Nigerian court has charged the leader of a Boko Haram splinter group with murder in a 2012 case that left several foreigners dead.
Nigerian High Court documents obtained by The Associated Press say Khalid al-Barnawi and six others also are charged with hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit terrorism.
They pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the court in the capital, Abuja. The judge ordered that they be remanded to Kuje prison in the capital.
They are accused of kidnapping and killing British national Christopher McManus and others working in Nigeria.
