At least 10 killed in Congo military cargo plane crash
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 30, 2017
KINSHASA, Congo — Authorities in Congo say at least 10 people have died after a military cargo plane crash shortly after takeoff from the capital.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende confirmed the crash of the Antonov cargo plane at N'djili International Airport on Saturday morning based on reports from airport officials.
Local media report that at least 10 people are believed to have been on the plane bound for Bukavu in Congo's east. Media reports say there were no survivors.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The plane reportedly suffered a technical problem after takeoff and lost contact with the control tower.
The crash site is about seven miles east of Kinshasa. Media reports say no one who wasn't on the plane is thought to have been killed.
