3 suicide bombers kill 4 in northeastern Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- A Nigerian police officer says that three suicide bombers detonated themselves Saturday night, killing at least four people in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Spokesman of the Borno state police command, Victor Isuku, said the attackers were a male and two teenage girls believed to be working for Boko Haram, Nigeria's homegrown Islamic extremism rebels.

Isuku, a deputy superintendent of police, said one member of the civilian militia, a woman and two children were killed and 8 others were injured.

He said the bombers infiltrated Maiduguri by sneaking in during the dark hours, but were spotted by members of the civilian self-defense group on sentry duty. The three then detonated their explosives.

Suicide bomb attacks have almost become a daily occurrence around Maiduguri recently.