3 soldiers dead as armed men attack northern Mali army base
By BABA AHMED | Associated Press | Published: March 25, 2017
BAMAKO, Mali — Local officials in Mali say three soldiers have been killed and four others injured in an attack by armed men on a military post in the country's north.
One official said Saturday that Friday night's attack took place in the village of Almoustarat, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Gao. Another official confirmed the toll of dead and injured, saying the attackers left with military vehicles and weapons. He said French forces deployed to the area.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their security.
The area where Almoustarat is located is frequented by drug traffickers and jihadist groups, notably al-Mourabitoun.
Islamic extremists took control of northern Mali in 2012. Though a French-led intervention drove them from strongholds in 2013, attacks continue.
