2 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali when convoy hits explosives
By BABA AHMED | Associated Press | Published: September 5, 2017
BAMAKO, Mali — The United Nations mission in Mali says two peacekeepers have been killed and two others seriously injured when a convoy hit a mine in the northern Kidal region.
The mission says in a statement that the two injured peacekeepers were immediately evacuated Tuesday after their vehicles hit the explosives about 9 miles outside of Aguelhok.
A U.N. official says the peacekeepers were Chadian. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press on the matter.
The U.N. condemned the attack and others by Islamic extremists.
The peacekeeping mission in Mali is the deadliest of the U.N.'s 16 global peacekeeping operations.
Unidentified gunmen last month attacked the U.N. peacekeeping headquarters in Timbuktu, killing at least seven people and injuring others.
