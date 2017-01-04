2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 4, 2017
BANGUI, Central African Republic — Authorities say two Moroccan peacekeepers with the United Nations have been killed in the southeast corner of the Central African Republic.
The troops from the MINUSCA mission died when a U.N. convoy accompanying fuel trucks was ambushed on Tuesday about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the town of Mboki.
MINUSCA's interim spokeswoman Uwolowulakana Ikavi-Gbétanou said Wednesday that a third peacekeeper was seriously wounded.
It was not immediately known which armed group was responsible for the attack.
U.N. peacekeepers took over from a regional peacekeeping force in 2014 and have been working to stabilize a country where armed Muslim and Christian militias once fought in the street in the capital.
The country held successful democratic elections last year, though many remote areas effectively remain outside the government's control.
