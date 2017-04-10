2 female suicide bombers explode near Nigerian university
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 10, 2017
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — An official says two female suicide bombers exploded near the fence surrounding the University of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria.
Ibrahim Abdulkadir, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said there were no casualties other than the attackers in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.
The suicide bombers reportedly were not permitted entry by security personnel deployed around the university.
The attack is the second this year on the university after an incident on January 16 that involved three female bombers. A renowned professor was among the victims of that attack.
Maiduguri, in the state of Borno, is the birthplace of a deadly insurgency by the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
100 years ago, war declaration started The American Century
US bird flu outbreak halts fresh poultry shipments to South Korea commissaries
Michael Flynn in talks with Congress, wary of prosecution
Families in flood-hit Colombian city search for children
Experts, analysts react to State Department’s terse response to N. Korea’s missile test
Uruguay continues search for missing crew of S. Korean ship