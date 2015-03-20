12 soldiers killed in jihadist attack on Burkina Faso army

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Authorities say at least 12 soldiers are dead after dozens of Islamic extremists attacked an army barracks in northern Burkina Faso.

The jihadists stormed the barracks early Friday in Nassoumbou, a town near the Malian border that is about 160 miles from Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The assailants also set fires to the premises, including tents and military vehicles, a security official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This West African country has seen a number of assaults since al-Qaida-linked extremists attacked in Ouagadougou in January, killing 30 people.

Burkina Faso's president was set to travel to Nigeria for a meeting on the Gambia crisis but has canceled his trip.

