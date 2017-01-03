1st British soldier dies in Iraq since 2009, cause unknown

LONDON — The British Ministry of Defense says an Army soldier has died at a military base in Iraq under unexplained circumstances.

The ministry named him Tuesday as 22-year-old Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington from the Manchester area.

The cause of Hetherington's death on Monday is under investigation. The ministry says it did not result from enemy activity and called it a tragic incident.

Hetherington, who had a daughter, was serving with the British Army. He is the first British soldier to die in Iraq since 2009.

The British Army has soldiers in Iraq supporting the country's fight against Islamic State extremists and to help stabilize the government there.

British troops are training Iraqi forces in combat techniques at several camps around Iraq.

