15 reported dead in US-led coalition airstrikes on ISIS stronghold

DAMASCUS, Syria — At least 15 civilians were killed Saturday in strikes by U.S.-led coalition warplanes on a stronghold of the Islamic State extremist militia in Syria, a monitoring group said.

The planes targeted the village of Hneida on the outskirts of Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The dead included four children, according to the watchdog, which relies on a network of activists in Syria.

A witness said the bombardment struck an internet cafe in Hnedia.

“Seventeen people were killed and 12 injured (and) the building was completely destroyed,” Mohammed al-Ajeily said. “The number of casualties is expected to rise because some of the injured are in critical condition and due to a shortage of medical centers in the area.”

Residents of areas under ISIS control go to internet cafes because the radical group bans access to the internet at home.

Since November, U.S.-backed forces have pressed ahead with a major offensive aimed at seizing Raqqa, a city that has been under ISIS rule since 2014.

The attack on Hneida came the day after the U.S. States fired dozens of missiles against a government airbase in central Syria from where a chemical weapons attack on Khan Sheikhoun is thought to have been launched.

The observatory said 87 civilians, including 31 children, were killed in Tuesday’s attack, which was widely attributed to the Syrian government. Syria has denied the claim.

The U.S. Defense Department said Friday its missiles targeted aircraft at Shayrat airbase, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems and radars.

The airbase’s runways weren’t hit because they’re too easy to repair quickly, President Donald Trump said in an apparent response to reports that planes are taking off again from the airfield.

“The reason you don’t generally hit runways is that they are easy and inexpensive to quickly fix (fill in and top)!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Also Saturday, Trump sent a letter to Congress spelling out his reasons for taking the action and saying the United States “will take additional action, as necessary and appropriate, to further its important national interests.”