101st Airborne soldier dies in noncombat incident in Iraq

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation. Further details haven't been released.