101st Airborne soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 13, 2017
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.
The Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.
The incident is under investigation. Further details haven't been released.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marine veteran who lost his legs in Afghanistan completes his final marathon of 31-day stretch
Navy shows off its airpower during rare tri-carrier drills near Korean Peninsula
N. Korean soldier shot as he defects to S. Korea via the DMZ
McConnell, Roy Moore each insist the other should quit
US soldier in Niger ambush was bound and apparently executed, villagers say
N. Koreans fired 40 rounds at soldier as he defected to South, officials say