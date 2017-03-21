GALLERY
Medics, nurses train for expert medical badge
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 21, 2017
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Candidates from 11 countries began training for the U.S. Army’s Expert Field Medical Badge here on Monday. The pinnacle of field medical training, the badge is highly sought after in the military medical community.
Part of the badge’s prestige comes from the vigorous testing process required to earn it. More than 200 soldiers are attempting to earn the badge in this biannual training, but fewer than 50 are expected to pass the test on Sunday. It is one of the hardest badges to earn in the Army.
