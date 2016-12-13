Marines ground Ospreys on Okinawa, blame crash on severed hose

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Marines grounded MV-22 Ospreys on Okinawa on Wednesday pending a review of procedures after one of the helicopter-plane hybrids splashed down in the sea.

Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson told a news conference that the Osprey had been involved in a nighttime aerial refueling with a C-130 when a loose hose was severed by the Osprey’s rotor. The pilot decided to get as close to shore and go down in shallow water rather than risk flying over populated areas back to base.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday off the Okinawan coast.

The five crew members on board — including two who were injured — were rescued by airmen from Kadena Air Base’s 33rd and 31st Rescue Squadrons. The crew was taken to the naval hospital at Camp Foster for treatment.

Japanese officials earlier requested the grounding, which is normally carried out after an accident.

The Osprey first deployed to Okinawa in 2012 despite vocal opposition due to several high-profile crashes in its development. The aircraft became a symbol to protesters who wanted to see a smaller American presence on the tiny Japanese island. But it also has been praised by the military for flexibility in missions and has become a workhorse.

No matter what the cause, the incident is expected to reinvigorate protesters trying to block the relocation of air operations from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in central Okinawa to the island’s remote north.

