Marines end crash-related grounding of Ospreys on Okinawa

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — The Marine Corps has resumed MV-22 Osprey flights on Okinawa less than a week after one of the tilt-rotor aircraft crashed off Camp Schwab.

The controversial helicopter-plane hybrids were grounded after the incident last Tuesday seriously injured two Marines. Pilots ditched the $90 million aircraft in shallow water just off Camp Schwab in northern Okinawa after a nighttime refueling at sea with a C-130 severed a heavy hose and damaged the Osprey’s propeller.

The pilots were lauded for risking their lives rather than flying over Okinawan homes en route back to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, though local opposition flared up.

An investigation is ongoing; however, U.S. military officials said there is no reason to further restrict Osprey flights since mechanical failure was not a factor.

“We have conducted a thorough, careful and exhaustive review of MV-22 aviation safety procedures and briefed Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials,” Lt. Gen Jerry Martinez, U.S. Forces Japan commander, said in a Monday statement.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we are highly confident in our assessment that the cause of the mishap was due solely to the aircraft’s rotor blades coming into contact with the refueling line. We greatly appreciate the strong support from [Japan] in the aftermath of this incident.”

The Japanese and Okinawan prefectural governments have been notified that the flights are resuming.

