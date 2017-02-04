Volunteers build new deck for injured New Jersey Marine

BOONTON, N.J. — A Marine who suffered horrific and life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident is on the road to recovery, and a local organization is building him a deck to make his home life easier.

Kyle Chappell, 28, of Boonton, was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle to work in Denville in April 2015. He spent months in intensive care after suffering several serious injuries including an internal decapitation— a typically fatal injury where the skull separates from the spinal column —a dissected aorta, two collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver, kidney, spleen, a fractured femur, and extensive injuries to his legs which led to an amputation of his left leg below the knee.

Chappell spent months in the hospital and then physical therapy, suffering some setbacks but steadily progressing, before returning home for good.

In June 2016, Chappell had another surgery on his leg and stomach.

The leg surgery removed additional tissue and bone where his leg was amputated nearly two years ago. The stomach surgery realigned his abdominal muscles, which were opened initially to give his swelling organs more room. Fixing those muscles allowed him to balance, which in turn allowed him to stand and eventually walk.

"They didn't know how well it would go but the surgeries were successful," Chappell tells The Daily Record of Parsippany (http://dailyre.co/2kchEmu ). "It took a while to heal but by November I was working on walking again. The past couple of weeks I've been standing, able to exercise, and relearning what my muscles need to do."

Chappell said he continues to take baby steps.

"Balance is the goal right now, which was really hard before the surgery," he said. "Now I can leave the house sometimes with a walker instead of a wheelchair, and hopefully I can move to a cane soon."

Chappell's mom, Jennifer Bucher, is thrilled with her son's progress.

"All along we called what Kyle's been doing a miracle," Bucher said. "But to continue to watch him improve, it's amazing to see."

Chappell heard of the North American Deck and Railing Association's Deck for a Soldier program through a Homes for Veterans group that previously built him a new bathroom. When he reached out to the NADRA to explain his situation, they agreed to help.

Bruch Verblaauw of the Mahwah-based C. Verblaauw and Sons deck company lead about 35 volunteers who donated their time and materials to build the deck for Chappell.

"This is my fifth Deck for a Soldier project. We find deserving military personnel and the NADRA builders take the time to do it free of charge," Verblaauw said. "The challenge of this particular deck was the height, for sure, but we made it work."

Work began on the deck about a week ago and is expected to wrap up Friday.

"It looks top notch, and I used to be an electrician so I would know," Chappell said, "It's really nice and they cover it all. They build the deck and I just sit here while they do that for me."

Verblaauw estimated the deck, which is attached to the second story of the home, would cost about $25,000 had it not been donated.

Thursday afternoon, the railing along the steps was the last major piece left to attach.

Bucher made a large lunch for all of the volunteers to express her gratitude.

"It's so nice that Kyle will be able to truly enjoy being outside," Bucher said. "We live on such a beautiful property but the yard isn't easy to navigate, especially in a wheelchair. This deck will give Kyle an opportunity to enjoy it anytime he wants. I'm so grateful for this and for him."

Chappell said he can also drive now, and he hopes to start working soon.

"I'm looking right now," Chappell said. "Trying to find something that fits."

As Chappell continuing to progress through time, practice, and physical therapy, he said he has set the goal of being able to walk again, no matter how long it may take.

"It's slow just figuring out what works," Chappell said. "It's going to take a stupid amount of time until I can actually stand for a while and then walk, but I'm getting there."

<related>