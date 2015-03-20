Visiting admiral impressed by Camp Lejeune naval hospital's evolution and future

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune has been expanding and growing its capabilities of care alongside the growth of the base, something one Admiral saw first hand this week.

It has been nearly 10 years since Admiral Rebecca McCormick-Boyle has been to NHCL.

A lot has changed, and for the better, she said during her visit to the hospital Thursday.

The commander of Navy Medicine Education and Training command spent the morning touring various areas of the hospital, learning of the hospital’s efforts to ready Marines, sailors and staff for any situation.

Vidant Health

Although NHCL continues to makes strides to expand its patient care, it is not capable of providing long-term care of trauma patients.

Relationships with civilian medical centers such as Vidant EastCare, allows NHCL to play a critical role in initial patient care of traumatic injury incidents.

Vidant Health had an EC145e aboard NHCL’s helipad Thursday to demonstrate the hospital’s capacity of accepting aircraft such as helicopter to evacuate patients if needed.

The helicopter pad can also accommodate military-grade helicopters such as Osprey.

Vidant EastCare and NHCL’s working relationship for the last several years is vital to the future of the hospital.

“One of the top priorities of the Navy Surgeon General is relationships,” NHCL Public Affairs Officer Michael Cole said. “This relationship with Vidant exemplifies that.”

Combat casualty care

After speaking with the command of the hospital and nurses, McCormick-Boyle was able to watch corpsmen training in action.

A team of corpsmen were sent through a Tactical Combat Casualty Care scenario at the rear of the hospital, complete with IED explosions and mannequins that bleed, speak and respond to treatment.

This specific training teaches each of the nearly 1,400 corpsmen aboard Camp Lejeune how to secure their care area, stabilize their patient and evaluate them or prepare them for evacuation, Senior Chief Justin Sutton said.

“TCCC is the backbone of all medical training,” he said. “This training forces each person to focus on their situational awareness as well as the care of their patient.”

Intensive Care Unit

NHCL’s intensive care unit is a relatively small unit with eight beds available for patients.

There, the admiral saw a demonstration of telemedicine.

Similar to Skype, telemedicine allows specialists to video call into the hospital and give advice to patient care.

Telemedicine allows NHCL’s ICU doctors and nurses access to specialists at bigger facilities such as Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego.

Specialists that communicate via telemedicine are connected to the patient’s medical records and vital signs through the telemedicine technology, allowing them to give a complete and accurate treatment plan.

McCormick-Boyle commended the hospital for their connection to specialists not available at the facility.

“That is such a specialized thing,” she said. “It allows you access to the things you need, when you need them. This is such a special thing to have here.”

Emergency Department

The admiral’s last stop on her tour, which also included Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, was the emergency department where a heat casualty was demonstrated using a state of the art mannequin and training equipment.

The mannequin simulated a Marine that had overheated during a training exercise.

A team of six worked on the “patient” that registered the elevated temperature, heart rate and reaction to treatment.

The mannequin was being controlled by a tablet and headset, which personnel can speak into, talking to those treating the patient, taking the simulation to the next level.

The heat casualty training has drastically decreased the amount of time patients spend in the hospital for recovery after a heat episode, Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Carlson said.

“This kind of simulation and training has cut our patient’s stay in the hospital down to about 24 hours,” he said. “Most patients elsewhere can spend up to three days in the hospital.”

McCormick-Boyle commended the team’s efforts during the simulation, noting their communication and dedication to working as a team.

“This was pretty impressive,” she said. “This demonstrates to me the importance of the use of simulation equipment as well as offering different flavors of simulations for a hospital staff. This also shows me that people understand how to not only participate in these simulations, but also to run them in a beneficial way.”

