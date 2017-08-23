Trial set for Marine colonel accused of sexual assault

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A trial date has been set for a colonel accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Col. Daniel H. Wilson, 55, of Mason, Wash., was charged on Nov. 15 by military officials of violating four articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice: three specifications of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child; six specifications of assault consummated by battery on a child under age 16; one specification of failure to obey a general order or regulation; and nine specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer.

His general court martial will begin Aug. 29, according to an update from II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Wilson, who was an operations officer for II MEF, had been reassigned to administrative when the command and NCIS investigations of the allegations began, according to the release.

The trial is scheduled to last until Sept. 9, according to II MEF.

©2017 The Daily News (Jacksonville, N.C.)

Visit The Daily News at www.jdnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.