Sheriff: Marine arrested in California double homicide
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 1, 2017
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — A Marine has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman and her adult daughter near a Southern California desert base.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Rafael Ari Aikens was arrested Thursday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
He's being held without bail and it's unclear if he has an attorney.
Investigators suspect Aikens shot 62-year-old Renee Metcalf and her 32-year-old daughter, Christy McKissic.
Their bodies were found on March 24 in their home about 10 miles from the Marine base, where Aikens was stationed.
Authorities haven't released a motive for the killings.
The Marine Corps didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force 'hunters' target Islamic State thousands of miles away
In letter to Mattis, lawmaker and former Air Force lawyer demands answers on civilian casualties
Ousted South Korean leader Park arrested in bribery scandal
New social media rules warn airmen not to post offensive, illegal content
Veteran whose heroic deeds went unrecognized for six decades dead at 100
Trump administration stops disclosing details of troop deployments in Iraq, Syria