Rescue ops underway after pair of Marine aircraft involved in 'mishap' near Japan

In a September, 2017 file photo, two U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets with VMFA-225 and a KC-130J Hercules with VMGR-352 fly over a river during a Marine Corps capabilities demonstration for Marine Week in Detroit, Mich.

Search-and-rescue operations are underway after a pair of Marine Corps aircraft were involved in a “mishap” early Thursday off the coast of Japan.

The incident, which involved an F/A-18 and a KC-130 that took off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, happened about 2 a.m. during “regularly scheduled training,” a Marine Corps statement said.

Japanese search-and-rescue aircraft immediately responded to the emergency, the statement added.

“The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation,” the statement said. “There is no additional information available at this time.”

This report will be updated.



