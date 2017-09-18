Photographer who died in Vietnam named honorary Marine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 18, 2017
MILWAUKEE — A photographer from Wisconsin believed to be the first female American journalist killed in a war has become an honorary Marine.
Dickey Chapelle was 47 when she was killed by shrapnel from an exploding land while covering the Vietnam War in 1965. She'd also covered the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa during World War II.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Chapelle was recently declared an honorary Marine at the Marine Corps Combat Correspondents Association annual dinner in San Diego.
Chapelle worked for numerous publications, including National Geographic, Cosmopolitan and National Observer. She also traveled to Algeria, Panama, Lebanon, Hungary and Cuba on assignments.
She was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Shorewood High School. She was inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club's Hall of Fame in 2014.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Deputies find alligator at flooded Texas home while responding to intruder call
USS Bush returns home after battling ISIS
Military preps for Hurricane Irma response as storm bears down on Puerto Rico
US not intimidated by N. Korea: ‘You can't take us out,’ Mattis says
House Armed Services subcommittees to hold hearings on recent naval accidents
Osprey makes maiden flight over Hokkaido during Northern Viper exercise