Ohio Marine killed in California crash had just married

Lance Cpl. Brandon Laughman and wife, Kaytlin Laughman. The Marine was killed in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2017.

SAN DIEGO — Family members say a U.S. Marine from Ohio killed in a California motorcycle crash had gotten married to his high school sweetheart just 10 days before the accident.

Police say Lance Cpl. Brandon Laughman was thrown from his bike June 12 in San Diego and the impact was fatal.

The 20-year-old's new bride, Kaytlin Laughman, tells San Diego's KNSD-TV that she had been getting ready to move to California to be with her husband. She says he had a big heart, loved cars, and was devoted to his family.

The couple wed this month in Urbana, Ohio, where the Marine was born and raised. Days after the wedding he returned to active duty in San Diego. His wife says he'd hoped to have a long career with the military.

<related>