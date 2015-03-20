Marine West Expo coming to Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Some of the newest innovations to assist Marines will be showcased at the Marine West Expo Feb. 1-2 at Camp Pendleton.

The annual trade show is aimed at giving Marines a hands-on look at the latest war-fighting equipment. Roughly 75 vendors are expected to showcase new battle technology at the event, which typically draws 3,000 attendees, including commands from throughout California and Western states.

The expo, held for the past 25 years, allows defense industry vendors to meet with service members and exchange ideas about products.

Displays include equipment and weapons, logistics support systems, communications equipment and special operations systems.

Among the event sponsors is the Marine Corps League, a nonprofit with more than 76,000 members and 1,100 community-based detachments across the country and overseas.

All attendees are required to have a valid driver’s license or state ID when entering the base and vehicles may be subjected to inspection. Admission is free. Registration is on-site; Marines in uniform will not be required to register.

A Commanders' Preview will be held at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1. All other attendees are invited to the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 1. The exposition is in the 22 Area parade deck and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2.

Visit marinemilitaryexpos.com for more information.

©2017 The San Diego Union-Tribune

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

