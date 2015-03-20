Marine hospitalized after alleged assault on Camp Pendleton, authorities say
By ANDREW DYER | The San Diego Union-Tribune | Published: March 4, 2021
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — A Marine is in the hospital after an alleged assault at Camp Pendleton Tuesday, Marine Corps officials said Thursday.
A Marine Corps official declined to offer further details about the victim, who is a woman, or the circumstances of the alleged assault.
"We are aware of an alleged assault that occurred aboard Camp Pendleton, California, on March 2, 2021," said Maj. Kendra Motz, a 1st Marine Division spokeswoman. "The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service."
The Marine is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Motz said.
NCIS did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday afternoon.
