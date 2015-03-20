Marine gets 15 years for burglary, sexual abuse

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Lance Cpl. Kevin Guerrero was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on Wednesday after he pled guilty to burglary in the second degree and sexual abuse of a SUNY New Paltz female student in an off-campus apartment.

Guerrero, who was a Marine stationed at Stewart Air National Guard Base, will have to register as a sex offender under the New York State Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Guerrero, 20, was accused of unlawfully entering three off-campus student apartments in the village of New Paltz as well as one restaurant during the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Investigators said that in at least one case, he got into an apartment by pushing in the air conditioner and entering through the window.

He admitted to subjecting a female student to sexual contact while she was asleep, and therefore physically helpless, according to Katherine Van Loan of the Special Victims Bureau, who prosecuted the case for the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

"It is especially disheartening when a member of the military, who has endeavored to protect all of us, breaks the law," Ulster County District Attorney Holley Carnright said. "Lance Corporal Guerrero's actions in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2016 are abhorrent and cannot be excused even by his service to this country."



©2017 The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y.

Visit The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y. at www.recordonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.