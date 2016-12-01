Marine colonel at Camp Lejeune charged with sexually abusing child

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A decorated Marine colonel based at Camp LeJeune has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Col. Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, faces three counts of sexually abusing a child, four counts of assaulting a child under age 16, one count of failure to obey an order or regulation, and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer, Lt. Col. Mike Armistead said Wednesday in a news release.

Wilson was formally notified of the allegations Nov. 15. A preliminary military hearing has not yet been scheduled and a four-month investigation is ongoing, Armistead said Thursday.

According to the release, the 55-year-old Marine joined the military in 1981 and was promoted to colonel in 2010. He was assigned to Camp LeJeune's II Marine Expeditionary Force unit last April as operations officer. He was reassigned to administrative duties amid the investigation.

Wilson has completed 11 deployments over his career. His awards include the Legion of Merit, and the Defense Superior Service, Meritorious Service and Bronze Star medals.

Two military defense attorneys have been appointed to Wilson's case. Armistead said he did not have their contact information. He does not know whether Wilson has hired civilian attorneys.

