Marine buried in home state, 74 years after dying in battle

LAKOTA, N.D. — A World War II Marine from North Dakota has been laid to rest in his home state, nearly 74 years after he was killed in the Gilbert Islands.

WDAZ-TV reports that services for Marine Corps Field Musician 1st Class Warren G. Nelson were held Saturday in his hometown of Lakota. He was buried next to his parents at Lakota Cemetery.

Nelson was killed in action during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943. The nonprofit group, History Flight, found and identified Nelson's remains last year.

The Marine's cousin, Bob Nelson, says he was overwhelmed by the attendance at the ceremony and the military's efforts to ensure a proper burial. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state is proud to welcome home Nelson and honor his life and sacrifice.

