Helicopter squadron commander relieved of duty due to ‘loss of trust and confidence’

Lt. Col. Jennifer L. Grieves, 46, the former commander of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 was relieved of her command June 7 by Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, commander of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing “due to a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to continue to lead,” according to a media advisory issued by II Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs Office. Grieves will be reassigned within II MEF.

Grieves, who assumed command of the squadron in May 2016 has been replaced by Lt. Col. Troy Callahan, formerly of Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One as its commander, according to the release.

Grieves was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 16, 2016 and charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor. In the arresting warrants on file at the Onslow County District Courthouse and reviewed by The Daily News, Grieves is accused of “scratching the victim on the chest and punching the victim on the chest,” according to warrants.

The charges were subsequently dropped on Dec. 22, 2016 by the complainant, who is Grieves’ wife. The couple was married on Aug. 18, 2015. The couple has separated and filed for divorce on May 16, 2017, according to documents on file at the Onslow County District Courthouse Civil Division.

A message left for comment to the II MEF Public Affairs Office were not returned before press deadline on Wednesday.

Grieves enlisted in the Marine Corps on June 4, 1990 and attained the rank of sergeant before being commissioned a Marine second lieutenant on May 15, 1998, after graduating from the University of Maryland at College Park, according to her official Marine Corps biography.

As an officer, she became a Naval Aviator and trained as a helicopter pilot. As a captain, Grieves was selected on May 14, 2008 to be one of five pilots to serve as the Helicopter Aircraft Commander to the President of the United States. Grieves was promoted to major on Aug. 1, 2008, while serving as a Marine One pilot for HMX-1, a role she would perform through August 2009, becoming the first female to command Marine One. Marine One helicopters are designated as such when the president is on board.

Grieves personal awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Medal-Individual Action, five Air Medal-Strike/Flight, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Letter of Commendation, five Letter of Appreciation.

