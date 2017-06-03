Funeral held for Virginia officer killed on duty

Lorraine Walter hold onto the U.S. flag during a funeral service for slain Special Agent Michael Walter, Saturday June 3, 2017.

RICHMOND, Va. — Funeral services were held for a Virginia State Police special agent who died in the line of duty.

Special Agent Michael Walter was shot after he and a Richmond police officer walked up to a car in Mosby Court, a public housing complex in Virginia's capital city, authorities say. The suspected shooter, 27-year-old Travis Ball, fled the scene and was arrested early Saturday after an overnight manhunt.

After the officers approached the car, the driver got out and was detained by the Richmond officer, police said.

The driver told police he "observed a scuffle" between Walter and Travis Ball, who had been sitting in the passenger seat, the search warrant says. The driver saw a gun in Ball's hand near the agent's head, heard a gunshot and saw that the agent was down, the document says.

Police seized guns and ammunition from the car among other items, a search warrant says.

Walter, who was wearing a protective vest, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said.

The 45-year-old father of three was an 18-year veteran of the Virginia State Police. He previously served in the Marines and was a combat veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, according to his obituary.

Walter is survived by his wife of 16 years, three children, parents and other relatives. He was to be buried in a private family graveside service at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Stripes reporter Lauren King contributed to this story.