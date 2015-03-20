Fort Detrick Marines collect for Toys for Tots

It’s not every day a U.S. Marine Corps company has to call for backup, but that’s what happened when a group of soldiers based at Fort Detrick, Md., sat down to sort gifts for its annual Toys for Tots drive Thursday.



“There were too many [items] to count. We actually had to get some last-minute volunteers to agree to come in today to finish sorting everything out,” said Staff Sgt. Kristopher Shelton, who oversaw this year’s collection efforts for Bravo Company of the 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.



“I can say we’re over 30,000 toys, which is already more than last year,” Shelton said.



Last year, the company handed out 23,911 toys, 4,537 books and 3,856 stocking stuffers to more than 3,800 children in Frederick County, Shelton said.



This year, the reserve company distributed 258 donation boxes to 144 locations throughout the county. The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services helped pick up the toys and delivered them to a warehouse for sorting Thursday, Shelton said.



©2016 The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.)

Visit The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.) at www.fredericknewspost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

