Former Marine colonel arrested on Virginia Beach felony charges involving a child

In a 2014 file photo, Col. T. Shane Tomko, commanding officer of the Wounded Warrior Regiment, cheers for the All-Marine Team's sitting volleyball players during the Marines vs. Navy game at the 2014 Warrior Games.

(Tribune News Service) — A former Marine colonel who led the Wounded Warrior Regiment has been arrested on seven felony warrants out of Virginia Beach.

Todd Shane Tomko, 54, was arrested in Illinois last week on three counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of cruelty, according to Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn.

The warrants were issued Nov. 21 for incidents that occurred in 2002, she said.

Kuehn said Tomko knew his three child victims. She could not provide further details, including whether he lived in Virginia Beach at the time.

Recently Tomko was working as a pastor at a church in his hometown of Quincy, Ill., according to a local newspaper.

Last year, Tomko was sentenced to two months in jail and fined $10,000 after pleading guilty during a court-martial trial to conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, including inappropriately texting with enlisted subordinates, The Washington Post has reported. He was charged with sexually harassing a Marine corporal, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Tomko served in the Marines for 33 years, including tours in Afghanistan, according to the Post. He was commander of the Marine Corps' Wounded Warrior Regiment at Quantico until relieved of command in 2015.

He said at his trial that he's suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the Post. He had also pleaded guilty to possessing anabolic steroids and unprescribed testosterone – and later driving under the influence after he drove to his arraignment with a blood alcohol content of .208, according to Military.com.

As of Tuesday morning, Tomko was being held at Adams County Jail in Illinois, according to an inmate log. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia Beach, a jail official confirmed.

