F/A-18C jet crashes off Japan, efforts to recover pilot underway

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet flies near Okinawa, Japan, after receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker on Jan. 23, 2015. The Marine Corps reported on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, that a pilot ejected from an F/A-18 approximately 120 miles southeast of Iwakuni, Japan.

WASHINGTON — A Marine Corps F/A-18C fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Japan, the service said in a statement.

The jet was conducting a training flight about 120 miles southeast of Iwakuni at about 6:40 p.m. local Japan time when the pilot ejected.

The Marines have yet to provide further details on the cause of the pilot ejecting from the jet.

A rescue effort was underway to recover the pilot, the Marines said.

The aircraft was assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Okinawa, Japan.

