F/A-18C jet crashes off Japan, efforts to recover pilot underway
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 7, 2016
WASHINGTON — A Marine Corps F/A-18C fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Japan, the service said in a statement.
The jet was conducting a training flight about 120 miles southeast of Iwakuni at about 6:40 p.m. local Japan time when the pilot ejected.
The Marines have yet to provide further details on the cause of the pilot ejecting from the jet.
A rescue effort was underway to recover the pilot, the Marines said.
The aircraft was assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Okinawa, Japan.
copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter:@TaraCopp
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Satellite images highlight potential problems with Russia's lone aircraft carrier
Judges uphold ruling to award Okinawans $8.4 million for Futenma noise
Coalition airstrikes disable Mosul bridges, limit Islamic State defenses
At defense forum, Trump's promises on spending draw praise, but other questions linger
Carter: Slowdown unlikely for Navy’s Japan-based fleet
NATO seeks closer cooperation with EU ahead of Trump inauguration