Change of command for Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (Tribune News Service) -- Col. Anthony M. Henderson relinquished command of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to Col. Chandler S. Nelms in a ceremony at the seaside base on Friday.

Henderson took command of the 13th MEU in December, 2014. Under his command, the MEU trained, equipped and deployed more than 2,500 Marines for Western Pacific Deployments. The unit trained with partner nations in multiple exercises including in South Korea and Jordan.

He also led the 13th MEU through Exercise Iron Fist 2015, an annual security cooperation exercise with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force held at Camp Pendlteon.

Henderson leaves Camp Pendleton for an assignment with Headquarters Marine Corps in Washington, D.C. Henderson has served in the Marine Corps for 27 years. He deployed twice to Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom, in 2003 and 2004, where he worked in counterinsurgency and reconstruction efforts along the Iraqi-Syrain border. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 with the 1st Battalion/6th Marines from Camp Le Jeune, N.C.

He returned to Camp Pendleton and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in 2013 and was assigned as Assistant Chief of Operation to Afghanistan, where he served as the Southwest Operations Officer and completed the final withdrawal of Marines and Coalition Forces from the Helmund Province in October 2014.

Nelms assumes command of the 13th MEU after serving as the I Marine Expeditionary Force G-3 section director.

