Carolina Museum of the Marine unveiling new monument

The bronze Eagle, Globe, and Anchor at the Museum of the Marine park presentation ceremony in Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, N.C., April 30, 2016.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A local museum hopes the unveiling of a new monument translates into greater awareness while bringing completion of the project one step closer.

The Museum of the Marines, a non-profit organization whose “mission is to memorialize the contributions of the Marines and Sailors who have served in the Carolinas since 1941,” according to its website, will dedicate a monument in honor of Marine Corps Interrogator Translator Teams Association Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the site of the future museum in downtown Jacksonville.

Howard Kahn, a retired Marine gunnery sergeant who served as an interrogator and translator during his 20-plus year, military career beginning in 1961 said the monument is made from a 38,000 piece of granite with a plaque affixed to one side noting the history of the ITTs and on the other side names of ITT Marines who died in combat etched into the stone.

ITT member Capt. Harry Todd will be the guest speaker. The City of Jacksonville has prepared a proclamation to be read during the event.

“Marine Interrogator-Translators can be traced back to its roots when the first ITTs were formed in 1959. That year saw the formation of the 2d Composite ITT in Camp Lejeune," according to the MCITTA.org website.

Thursday morning’s event is open to the public. Free parking is available at Lejeune Memorial Gardens near the site located off Montford Landing Road and Lejeune Boulevard in downtown Jacksonville.

For more information, contact Howard Kahn at 910-455-1563.

Reporter Mike McHugh can be reached mike.mchugh@jdnews.com.

