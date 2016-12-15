Quantcast

Campaign gets toys to thousands of needy kids in DC drive

By KEN-YON HARDY | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 15, 2016

Toys ranging from dolls to drones were distributed to close to 2,000 people lined up at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. to get Christmas gifts from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

"We had over 7,000 requests that came in," said Sgt. Anthony Bartholomaus, webmaster of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in Washington, D.C. " We hope to get people in and out, as quick and as fast as possible."

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, according to military officials.  They said they distribute the toys as Christmas gifts to, "needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted."

Volunteers at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program distribute bags of toys for local D.C. residents at RFK Stadium.
Ken-Yon Hardy/Stars and Stripes

